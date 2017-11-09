Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Exits with possible knee injury
Livingston exited Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves with a possible left knee injury, though the Warriors said afterwards that he's fine, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Livingston came up hobbling after Karl-Anthony Towns fell into his knee in the fourth quarter Wednesday, and with the game already in hand, the Warriors decided to play it safe and rest him for the remainder of the contest. Golden State's next game doesn't come until Saturday, so there's reason to believe Livingston will be ready to go for the contest. The team should clear up his status closer to tipoff.
