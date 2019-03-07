Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Expected to play Friday

Livingston (neck) is probable for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Livingston did not participate in Wednesday's practice, but that doesn't appear to have impacted his status for Friday after he was a late scratch Tuesday due to a neck spasm. Expect Livingston to take on his regular role off the bench.

