Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Expects to miss more time
Livingston (foot) expects to miss a few more games as he seeks to heal a lingering foot injury, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Livingston has missed three games so far this season due to lingering foot pain, although he believes the injury is relatively minor. There is a possibility that Livingston gets another MRI at some point in the future but for now he's planning on taking a couple games off so he can rest and hopefully heal his foot. In the four games he's appeared in this year, he's managed 5.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 14 minutes per game.
