Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Feeling healthy entering Finals

Livingston said Tuesday that he's feeling healthy as the Finals approach, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.

The veteran had been battling some nagging knee and hip issues throughout the playoffs, but with more than a full week of rest, he indicated Tuesday that the discomfort has subsided. Livingston played a playoffs-high -- and season-high -- 22 minutes in Golden State's Game 4 victory over Portland to clinch its fifth straight Finals berth.