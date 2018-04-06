Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Fine performance Thursday
Livingston registered six points (2-6 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one rebounds over 15 minutes of action during the Warriors' 126-106 loss to the Pacers Thursday.
Livingston has been a fine contributor off the bench this season and Thursday's performance was no different. The 31-year-old veteran has increased his points-per-game average from last season despite seeing almost two minutes less of playing time per contest. Livingston is averaging 5.5 points, 2.0 assists and 1.8 rebounds during his 14th season in the league.
