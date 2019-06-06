Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Fizzles as Game 3 starter

Livingston turned in just four points (1-4 FG, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 17 minutes during the Warriors' 123-109 loss to the Raptors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday.

Livingston drew the start for Klay Thompson (hamstring), but as his final line indicates, he failed to make much of an impact. The veteran guard is ideally suited for a reserve role that encompasses about the same amount of playing time he logged Wednesday, and if Thompson is able to return for Friday's Game 4 as expected, that's exactly the capacity Livingston should find himself in for that contest.