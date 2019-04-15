Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Game-time call Monday

Livingston is considered questionable for Game 2 against the Clippers on Monday due to left knee soreness.

Livingston logged 12 minutes and failed to score in Sunday's win, although he evidently aggravated his knee during the contest. He'll likely test the knee during warmups and his availability will be determined shortly after. Quinn Cook would step in as the backup point guard if Livingston can't go.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...