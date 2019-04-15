Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Game-time call Monday
Livingston is considered questionable for Game 2 against the Clippers on Monday due to left knee soreness.
Livingston logged 12 minutes and failed to score in Sunday's win, although he evidently aggravated his knee during the contest. He'll likely test the knee during warmups and his availability will be determined shortly after. Quinn Cook would step in as the backup point guard if Livingston can't go.
