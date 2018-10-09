Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Gets breather Monday
Livingston won't play in Monday's preseason game against the Suns, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Livingston is getting the night to rest in a meaningless exhibition. With Stephen Curry's (personal) status for Monday up in the air, Quinn Cook and Tyler Ulis figure to see an uptick in minutes at point guard.
