Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Gets breather Monday

Livingston won't play in Monday's preseason game against the Suns, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Livingston is getting the night to rest in a meaningless exhibition. With Stephen Curry's (personal) status for Monday up in the air, Quinn Cook and Tyler Ulis figure to see an uptick in minutes at point guard.

