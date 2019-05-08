Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Goes through shootaround

Livingston (hip) went through shootaround Wednesday morning, Mark Medina of the Mercury News reports.

Livingston is listed as questionable for Game 5, but his participation in shootaround certainly appears to be a step in the right direction. The veteran played only 14 minutes off the bench in Game 4, finishing with two points and two rebounds while going 1-of-4 from the field.

