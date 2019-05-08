Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Goes through shootaround
Livingston (hip) went through shootaround Wednesday morning, Mark Medina of the Mercury News reports.
Livingston is listed as questionable for Game 5, but his participation in shootaround certainly appears to be a step in the right direction. The veteran played only 14 minutes off the bench in Game 4, finishing with two points and two rebounds while going 1-of-4 from the field.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...