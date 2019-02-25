Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Good to go Monday

Livingston (hamstring) is available to play Monday against the Hornets, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

As expected, a bout of hamstring tightness won't keep Livingston from taking the court Monday. The veteran will assume his regular duties as the team's backup point guard; across six games this month, he's averaging 2.3 points and 1.8 rebounds in 15.0 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories