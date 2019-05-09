Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Good to go Wednesday

Livingston (hip) will be available for Wednesday's Game 5 against Houston, Logan Murdock of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Livingston's been dealing with a minor hip issue throughout the series. He's healthy and should see around the 13.0 minutes he's averaged so far in Round 2.

