Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Good to go Wednesday
Livingston (hip) will be available for Wednesday's Game 5 against Houston, Logan Murdock of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Livingston's been dealing with a minor hip issue throughout the series. He's healthy and should see around the 13.0 minutes he's averaged so far in Round 2.
