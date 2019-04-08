Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Good to go
Livingston (knee) has been cleared to play Sunday against the Clippers.
Livingston logged just seven minutes in Friday's contest prior to being removed, although his bruised knee is evidently feeling better heading into Sunday's tilt. He hasn't done much in terms of scoring lately, accumulating just four points over his previous four matchups.
More News
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Questionable Sunday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Suffers knee injury•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: No longer on injury report•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Will be rested Thursday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Out for rest Saturday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Will play Thursday•
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...