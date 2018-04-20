Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Heads to locker room with ankle injury

Livingston headed to the locker room late in Thursday's playoff contest against the Spurs with a left ankle injury, Monte Poole of NBC Sports reports.

Livingston had himself a great game Thursday, scoring 16 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-8 FT) to go along with three rebounds and one assist. The injury itself looked not much more than a tweak, and with a full two days separating now and the Warriors next game, Livingston will have some time to recuperate. If the injury ends up limiting or excluding the point guard from action, expect Quinn Cook to pick up additional minutes.