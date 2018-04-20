Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Heads to locker room with ankle injury
Livingston headed to the locker room late in Thursday's playoff contest against the Spurs with a left ankle injury, Monte Poole of NBC Sports reports.
Livingston had himself a great game Thursday, scoring 16 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-8 FT) to go along with three rebounds and one assist. The injury itself looked not much more than a tweak, and with a full two days separating now and the Warriors next game, Livingston will have some time to recuperate. If the injury ends up limiting or excluding the point guard from action, expect Quinn Cook to pick up additional minutes.
More News
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Just two points in loss•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Tallies 10 points in return•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Out Saturday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Questionable Saturday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Doubtful with knee soreness•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....