Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Just two points in loss

Livingston had just two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt) but added four assists and two rebounds during the Warriors' 119-79 blowout loss at Utah on Tuesday.

Livingston's two points Tuesday were his lowest total since failing to score back on Feb. 26. The former first-round pick finished the regular season by averaging 5.5 points, 2.0 assists and 1.8 rebounds over 71 games played during his 14th NBA season. Livingston is under contract for the next two seasons with the Warriors and is set to make about $8 million next year.