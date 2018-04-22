Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Leads bench with 10 points in Game 4 loss
Livingston scored 10 points (5-9 FG) while adding three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 21 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 103-90 loss to the Spurs in Game 4.
He was the only member of the Warriors' second unit to score in double digits, and one of only three Golden State players to manage 10 or more points on the afternoon. Livingston is providing solid production in about 20 minutes a game, but his role could shrink in the second round -- assuming the Warriors don't blow a 3-1 series lead over the Spurs -- if Stephen Curry (knee) is able to return to action.
