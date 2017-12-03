Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Likely to be rested Monday

Livingston, who will take the court as usual for Sunday's game against the Heat, is then expected to sit out Monday's matchup with the Pelicans for rest, Mark Medina of the Mercury News reports.

The Warriors are heading into a back-to-back set and also play three games in four nights, so Livingston is expected to sit out Monday's game to ease up on his overall workload. He should be back in the lineup Wednesday vs. the Hornets, but his absence will likely allow Patrick McCaw to pick up some more time at the point guard position, while Quinn Cook could be recalled from the G-League to act as extra depth.