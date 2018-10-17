Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Logs 15 minutes in opener

Livingston (foot) produced six points (3-5 FG), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 15 minutes in the Warriors' 108-100 win over the Thunder on Tuesday.

The veteran point guard was able to take the floor as expected after participating in morning shootaround. Livingston projects for a similar second-unit role to the one he's filled with great efficacy over the last four seasons, although he could see his minutes take a slight dip this season due to the presence of the younger Quinn Cook.