Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Logs 15 minutes in opener
Livingston (foot) produced six points (3-5 FG), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 15 minutes in the Warriors' 108-100 win over the Thunder on Tuesday.
The veteran point guard was able to take the floor as expected after participating in morning shootaround. Livingston projects for a similar second-unit role to the one he's filled with great efficacy over the last four seasons, although he could see his minutes take a slight dip this season due to the presence of the younger Quinn Cook.
More News
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Expected to play in opener•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Tweaks something; good to go Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Questionable with hip tightness•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Gets breather Monday•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...