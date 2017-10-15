Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Misses Sunday's practice with illness

Livingston was held out of Sunday's practice with an illness, but is probable for Tuesday's regular-season opener against the Rockets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Livingston is fully expected to be ready for the opener as long as progresses as expected over the next few days. He'll once again serve as Stephen Curry's backup at point guard, though with Ian Clark no longer on the Warriors, he could potentially even see a few more minutes than he was accustomed to last year.