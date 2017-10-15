Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Misses Sunday's practice with illness
Livingston was held out of Sunday's practice with an illness, but is probable for Tuesday's regular-season opener against the Rockets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Livingston is fully expected to be ready for the opener as long as progresses as expected over the next few days. He'll once again serve as Stephen Curry's backup at point guard, though with Ian Clark no longer on the Warriors, he could potentially even see a few more minutes than he was accustomed to last year.
More News
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Sees 15 minutes off bench•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Remains with Warriors•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Goes for nine points in return•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Available to play in Game 1•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Questionable for Monday's series opener•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Remains sidelined Monday•
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...