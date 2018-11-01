Warriors' Shaun Livingston: MRI comes back clean
Livingston (foot) underwent an MRI on his foot and it came back clean, however the Warriors will continue to be careful with Livingston, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The clean MRI is a good sign for Livingston, however coach Steve Kerr confirmed that Livingston is still out and that the Warriors will continue to be careful in their handling of the injury. Livingston's next opportunity to play ill be Friday against the Timberwolves, and he should be considered questionable for that game at this time. With Livingston out, Quinn Cook will likely see an increased role as the backup point guard.
