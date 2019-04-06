Warriors' Shaun Livingston: No longer on injury report
Livingston (rest) has been removed from Golden State's injury report ahead of Friday's game against Cleveland.
After being held out of Thursday's contest due to rest purposes, Livingston appears ready to roll for Friday. He's been held to just four total points in his previous three matchups off the bench.
More News
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Will be rested Thursday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Out for rest Saturday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Will play Thursday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Out for rest•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Tabbed as questionable Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Plays 18 minutes in Monday's loss•
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...