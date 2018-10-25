Warriors' Shaun Livingston: No restrictions Wednesday

Livingston will face no minute's restrictions in Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Livingston seems to be at, or very close to, 100-percent as he won't be facing any restrictions Wednesday. He's averaged 16.5 minutes in the two games he's played this season, and should get similar run Wednesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories