Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Not on injury report
Livingston is not on the Warriors' injury report in advance of Thursday's game against Indiana, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Livingston did not play Tuesday against the Thunder due to a personal matter, but all indications are that he'll be available Thursday night as the backup to Quinn Cook.
