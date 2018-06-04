Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Offers spark off bench in Game 2 win
Livingston finished with 10 points (5-5 FG), five rebounds and one assist across 15 minutes during Golden State's 122-103 win over the Cavaliers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.
The valuable veteran offered exactly the type of production that's expected of him off the bench, helping to keep the Warriors' offensive machine churning and providing his trademark solid defense when Stephen Curry needed a breather. After not having scored in double digits since Game 1 of the semifinal round against the Pelicans heading into the Finals, Livingston has contributed matching 10-point tallies over the first pair of games versus the Cavaliers. He'll look to continue making solid contributions when Golden State attempts to take a commanding lead in the series during Wednesday's Game 3.
