Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Officially out vs. Minnesota
Livingston (foot) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
This doesn't come as a huge surprise, with the Warriors listing him as doubtful on Friday's injury report. He'll be considered day-to-day moving forward with his next opportunity to play coming Monday against Memphis.
