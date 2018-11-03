Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Officially out vs. Minnesota

Livingston (foot) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

This doesn't come as a huge surprise, with the Warriors listing him as doubtful on Friday's injury report. He'll be considered day-to-day moving forward with his next opportunity to play coming Monday against Memphis.

More News
Our Latest Stories