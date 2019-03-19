Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Out for rest
Livingston (rest) is out Tuesday against the Timberwolves, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The veteran will get the night off on the second half of a back-to-back set. Quinn Cook could see more minutes as a result.
