Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Out Friday vs. Nets
Livingston (foot) is out Friday against the Nets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Livingston practiced Friday, which is encouraging, but he is not yet healthy enough to play. His next opportunity to take the floor arrives Monday against the Clippers.
More News
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Practices Friday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Out Thursday vs. Bucks•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Ruled out Monday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Officially out vs. Minnesota•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Doubtful vs. Timberwolves•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...