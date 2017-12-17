Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Out Monday vs. Lakers
Livingston (knee) will not play in Monday's game against the Lakers, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Livingston logged 21 minutes during Thursday's game against the Mavericks and subsequently missed practice Saturday with a knee injury. The severity of the ailment hasn't been revealed, but it'll keep him out of Monday's matchup with the Lakers. Patrick McCaw will likely be the biggest beneficiary in the backcourt with both Livingston and Steph Curry (ankle) out, though look for Quinn Cook to be recalled for added depth as well. We'll have to wait and see if Livingston will be healthy enough to return for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.
