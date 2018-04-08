Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Out Saturday

Livingston (knee) is out for Saturday's contest against the Pelicans, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Livingston was upgraded from doubtful to questionable for Saturday's game, but has ultimately been ruled out. That said, he should be considered probable for Sunday's game against the Suns, as coach Steve Kerr noted that he and Andre Iguodala (knee), who is available Saturday, will switch availabilities for Sunday's contest.