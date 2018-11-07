Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Out Thursday vs. Bucks
Livingston (foot) is out for Thursday's game against the Bucks, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Livingston will miss a sixth straight contest Thursday as he continues to recover from a foot injury. His next chance to take the floor arrives Saturday against the Nets.
