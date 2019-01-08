Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Out Tuesday

Livingston won't play Tuesday against the Knicks due to left knee soreness.

Coach Steve Kerr stated Monday that Livingston was injury-free, although that doesn't appear to be the case. He reportedly exited Saturday's contest with some soreness, and it's evidently serious enough to keep him sidelined Tuesday evening. Andre Iguodala and Quinn Cook could see more run until Livingston returns to action.

