Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Picks up start Wednesday

Livingston is starting at point guard Wednesday against the Clippers, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

With Stephen Curry unavailable due to an ankle injury, Livingston will step into the Warriors' starting lineup for Wednesday's tilt. Livingston should see a slight uptick in fantasy value with Curry sidelined, as the veteran guard has averaged 10.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 rebounds across 22.1 minutes per game in six previous starts.