Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Playing off bench Monday
Livingston will come off the bench in Monday's game against the Cavaliers.
Livingston started the last game he appeared in Dec. 14, and it seemed he would do so Monday with Stephen Curry (ankle) still sidelined. However, head coach Steve Kerr will keep Patrick McCaw with the starters and bring Livingston off the bench.
