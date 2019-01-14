Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Plays 14 minutes in Sunday's win
Livingston had two points (1-2 FG), one assist, and one steal in 14 minutes during Sunday's 119-114 win over the Mavericks.
Livingston was quiet in this his second game back following a one-game absence with knee soreness. The 33-year-old veteran is still seeing double-digit minutes on most nights, but he's operating in a modest reserve role and rarely makes a dent in the box score.
