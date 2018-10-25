Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Plays 15 minutes in return

Livingston went for eight points (3-6 FG, 2-2 FT) and seven rebounds across 15 minutes in the Warriors' 144-122 win over the Wizards on Wednesday.

The veteran returned from a two-game absence due to a knee bruise and was highly efficient during his time on the court. Livingston continues to split time with Quinn Cook behind Stephen Curry and figures to remain in a role that affords him minutes in the mid-teens on most nights.