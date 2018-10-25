Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Plays 15 minutes in return
Livingston went for eight points (3-6 FG, 2-2 FT) and seven rebounds across 15 minutes in the Warriors' 144-122 win over the Wizards on Wednesday.
The veteran returned from a two-game absence due to a knee bruise and was highly efficient during his time on the court. Livingston continues to split time with Quinn Cook behind Stephen Curry and figures to remain in a role that affords him minutes in the mid-teens on most nights.
More News
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: No restrictions Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Available Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Questionable vs. Washington•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Ruled out Monday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Doubtful vs. Suns•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Won't play Sunday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times