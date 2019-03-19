Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Plays 18 minutes in Monday's loss
Livingston totaled four points (1-2 FG, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds in 18 minutes during Monday's 111-105 loss to the Spurs.
Livingston has earned between 10-19 minutes in 24 straight appearances, which is no surprise given that he's averaging 15.3 per game here in 2018-19. The 33-year-old veteran is maintaining the same modest reserve role he has occupied since 2014-15 (his first with the Warriors), but these days he's only a viable option in the very deepest leagues.
