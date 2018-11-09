Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Practices Friday
Livingston (foot) participated in Friday's practice, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Livingston has missed the last six games with a foot injury, but his return to practice could not have come at a better time with Steph Curry suffering a left adductor strain in Thursday's loss to the Bucks. It's unclear how long Curry may be out for, as he is getting an MRI on Friday, but the Warriors will likely ask for more out of a healthy Livingston while Curry is on the sideline.
More News
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Out Thursday vs. Bucks•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Ruled out Monday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Officially out vs. Minnesota•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Doubtful vs. Timberwolves•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: MRI comes back clean•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...