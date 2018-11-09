Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Practices Friday

Livingston (foot) participated in Friday's practice, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Livingston has missed the last six games with a foot injury, but his return to practice could not have come at a better time with Steph Curry suffering a left adductor strain in Thursday's loss to the Bucks. It's unclear how long Curry may be out for, as he is getting an MRI on Friday, but the Warriors will likely ask for more out of a healthy Livingston while Curry is on the sideline.