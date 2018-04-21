Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Practices in full Saturday
Livingston (ankle) went through a full practice Saturday and is expected to be fine for Sunday's Game 4 against the Spurs, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Livingston rolled his ankle in the second half of Game 3, and while he dealt with some swelling and soreness, Warriors coach Steve Kerr did not appear concerned about the veteran's availability. Livingston played a playoffs-high 20 minutes in Game 3, finishing with 16 points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal.
