Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Probable for Friday's contest

Livingston is listed as probable for Friday's matchup against the Bucks with a left knee contusion.

Livingston banged his knee in Wednesday's matchup with the Clippers, however the injury didn't seem to affect his playing time at all, as he was able to play 25 minutes. The probable designation make it likely he plays, and he could be in line for another start if Steph Curry -- who is listed as questionable with an ankle injury -- misses his second consecutive game.