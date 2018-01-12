Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Probable for Friday's contest
Livingston is listed as probable for Friday's matchup against the Bucks with a left knee contusion.
Livingston banged his knee in Wednesday's matchup with the Clippers, however the injury didn't seem to affect his playing time at all, as he was able to play 25 minutes. The probable designation make it likely he plays, and he could be in line for another start if Steph Curry -- who is listed as questionable with an ankle injury -- misses his second consecutive game.
More News
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Provides eight points in spot start•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Picks up start Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Available to play Monday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Probable Monday with hip tightness•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Starting at point guard Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Playing off bench Monday•
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...