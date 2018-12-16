Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Probable for Monday
Livingston (pelvis) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Livingston was forced to miss Friday's game against the Kings, however it seems as though he will be set to return Monday. More information on his status should come out prior to Monday's tip.
More News
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Ruled out Friday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Productive in return from injury•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Cleared to play Monday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Could return Monday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Out Friday vs. Nets•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Practices Friday•
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...