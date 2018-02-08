Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Probable for Thursday with elbow issue
Livingston is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Mavericks with left elbow soreness.
Livingston apparently picked up the issue during Tuesday's game against the Thunder, though it isn't thought to be anything serious enough to keep him sidelined for Thursday's tilt. His status should clear up following the team's morning shootaround Thursday. Assuming he's good to go, Livingston should see his usual 15 minutes of run off the bench.
