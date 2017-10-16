Play

Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Probable for Tuesday

Livingston (illness) practiced Monday and is listed as probable for Tuesday's season opener against the Rockets, Mark Medina of The Mercury News reports.

While Livingston did miss practice Sunday, there was never any real concern surrounding his status for the regular season opener. Expect Livingston to be a full go Tuesday night as he once again looks to serve as All-Star Stephen Curry's primary backup at point guard this season.

