Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Probable Monday with hip tightness
Livingston is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Nuggets due to hip tightness.
There doesn't appear to be much concern surrounding the hip tightness Livingston is dealing with, so his spot on the injury report for Monday should be seen as precautionary for now. The expectation is that Livingston is going to be a full go against the Nuggets.
