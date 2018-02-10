Play

Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Probable Saturday with elbow soreness

Livingston is probable for Saturday's tilt against the Spurs due to left elbow soreness.

This is the first news of Livingston dealing with an injury, so it seems likely he hurt his elbow during Thursday's contest against Dallas. Look for more word on his status following Friday's morning shootaround.

