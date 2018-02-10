Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Probable Saturday with elbow soreness
Livingston is probable for Saturday's tilt against the Spurs due to left elbow soreness.
This is the first news of Livingston dealing with an injury, so it seems likely he hurt his elbow during Thursday's contest against Dallas. Look for more word on his status following Friday's morning shootaround.
