Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Probable Sunday vs. Jazz
Livingston is probable for Sunday's game against the Jazz due to a groin strain.
Quinn Cook has been starting in place of Stephen Curry (knee) but Livingston could also see his minutes increased if he is cleared to play Sunday. Since Curry has been out, Livingston has averaged 8.0 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.9 steals in just over 18 minutes per game through seven contests. However, if Livingston isn't able to take the court, Cook would be responsible for the majority of the minutes at point guard.
