Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Probable vs. Cavs
Livingston (knee) is considered probable to play Monday against the Cavs.
A sore knee has kept Livingston out of the last four games, but at this point it appears he'll be back in action Monday. It's unclear if the veteran will start, but either way he and Patrick McCaw will continue to absorb most of Stephen Curry's (ankle) minutes at point guard.
