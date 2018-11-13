Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Productive in return from injury
Livingston (foot) posted eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 FT) and two rebounds across 19 minutes in the Warriors' 121-116 overtime loss to the Clippers on Monday.
The veteran enjoyed an efficient return to action after missing the last seven games with his injury. Livingston didn't have any issues with conditioning, actually playing a few more minutes than usual and only three fewer than starter Quinn Cook. With Stephen Curry (groin) still sidelined, Livingston could continue seeing a slight bump in playing time for the moment.
