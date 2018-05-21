Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Productive off bench in Game 3 win

Livingston posted nine points (4-9 FG, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 16 minutes during Golden State's 126-85 win over the Rockets in Game 3 of their Western Conference Finals playoff series Sunday.

The veteran guard was productive in his modest amount of time on the court, generating his best scoring total since Game 1 of the semifinal series against the Pelicans. Livingston is a virtual lock for minutes in the mid-teens at a minimum, and his typically sharp shooting and serviceable work elsewhere across the stat sheet keep him viable as a cost-effective DFS play in postseason contests.