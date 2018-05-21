Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Productive off bench in Game 3 win
Livingston posted nine points (4-9 FG, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 16 minutes during Golden State's 126-85 win over the Rockets in Game 3 of their Western Conference Finals playoff series Sunday.
The veteran guard was productive in his modest amount of time on the court, generating his best scoring total since Game 1 of the semifinal series against the Pelicans. Livingston is a virtual lock for minutes in the mid-teens at a minimum, and his typically sharp shooting and serviceable work elsewhere across the stat sheet keep him viable as a cost-effective DFS play in postseason contests.
More News
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Starts second round off strong•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Leads bench with 10 points in Game 4 loss•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Confirmed available Sunday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Practices in full Saturday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Ankle injury believed to be minor•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Heads to locker room with ankle injury•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....