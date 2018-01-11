Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Provides eight points in spot start
Livingston posted eight points (1-3 FG, 6-6 FT), four assists, one rebound and two steals across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 125-106 loss to the Clippers.
The veteran point guard picked up a start in place of Stephen Curry (ankle) and was reasonably productive, although his three shot attempts were the fewest among the starting five. Livingston is capable of offering some modest offensive production any time he sees an appreciable amount of playing time, although his defensive prowess undeniably continues to be his most valued asset. He could get another run with the first unit on Friday against the Bucks if Curry remains sidelined.
