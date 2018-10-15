Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Questionable for Tuesday

Livingston is questionable for Tuesday's season opener against the Thunder with foot soreness, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Reported surfaced Sunday that Livingston suffered an undisclosed injury during practice, but the team said he would be good to go. Now, it appears the Warriors aren't so sure given the point guard's questionable tag. Livingston will likely end up being a game-time call Tuesday, and if he is ultimately ruled out, Quinn Cook would operate as the Warriors' backup point guard.