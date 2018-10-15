Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Questionable for Tuesday
Livingston is questionable for Tuesday's season opener against the Thunder with foot soreness, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Reported surfaced Sunday that Livingston suffered an undisclosed injury during practice, but the team said he would be good to go. Now, it appears the Warriors aren't so sure given the point guard's questionable tag. Livingston will likely end up being a game-time call Tuesday, and if he is ultimately ruled out, Quinn Cook would operate as the Warriors' backup point guard.
More News
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Tweaks something; good to go Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Questionable with hip tightness•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Gets breather Monday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Offers spark off bench in Game 2 win•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Productive off bench in Game 3 win•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...