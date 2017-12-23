Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Questionable Saturday vs. Denver

Livingston (knee) is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Nuggets.

Livingston has missed the past three games while nursing a sore right knee, which is still apparently giving him some discomfort. If he's held out once more, Quinn Cook and Patrick McCaw will probably continue seeing extra run at point guard.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories